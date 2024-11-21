Barcelona's Spotify Camp NouGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Why Barcelona’s return to £1.25bn Spotify Camp Nou has been delayed as potential first game at revamped stadium is revealed

BarcelonaLaLigaChampions League

Barcelona's return their newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou has reportedly been delayed until February due to UEFA regulations.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona's Camp Nou return delayed till February
  • UEFA regulations postpone return date
  • Will become the fifth-largest stadium in the world
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱