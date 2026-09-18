Revealed: Why Barcelona snubbed Carlos Espi before striker's breakout move to Real Madrid

Blaugrana could already be ruing a major summer transfer decision after a chaotic window. The Catalan club reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign promising Spanish striker Espi when he was placed on the market.

Instead of securing a move to Camp Nou, the 21-year-old attacker ultimately signed for fierce historical rivals Madrid. Espi is now enjoying a highly encouraging start to life under the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, the talented forward was explicitly offered to Barcelona prior to his Madrid switch. However, Barca ultimately opted to look elsewhere for their attacking reinforcements as they bolster their squad.