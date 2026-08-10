€50m offer REJECTED! Barcelona knock back PSG's opening Ferran Torres bid as Spanish forward demands Paris move

According to Marca, Barcelona have officially rejected the first formal offer from Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Torres. The French champions placed a proposal worth €50 million on the table, which included a combination of fixed fees and performance-related variables. However, the Blaugrana leadership have signaled that this structure is not yet sufficient to close the deal for the former Manchester City man.

The Catalan club is reportedly holding out for a deal where the €50 million figure is guaranteed as a fixed payment, with additional variables to be negotiated on top of that base price. Luis Campos and Deco, the respective sporting directors of the two heavyweights, have been locked in negotiations for several days to find a middle ground.