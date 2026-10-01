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Barca break silence! Barcelona respond after Real Madrid submit 'considerable' Negreira case evidence to UEFA
Barcelona dismiss claims of new UEFA investigation
The long-standing tension between Spain's two biggest clubs has reached a new boiling point following UEFA's confirmation that they have received a significant cache of documents from Real Madrid. The paperwork relates to the ongoing investigation into payments made by Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees. In a swift rebuttal, the Blaugrana issued a statement to ensure the narrative surrounding the case remains accurate.
'UEFA has not opened any new file on FC Barcelona,' the club stated, addressing recent media speculation that suggested the probe had been expanded or restarted. The club clarified that the process remains tied to the original investigation initiated in 2023, which saw two inspectors appointed to examine the club's past financial dealings. According to the Camp Nou hierarchy, the current situation is simply a continuation of a procedure that has remained active for over a year.
- AFP
Response to Real Madrid's documentation
Real Madrid have been vocal about the 'extraordinary gravity' of the allegations, pushing for 'maximum speed' in the resolution of the case. Barcelona, however, have played down the impact of Madrid's latest submission to the governing body. The club noted that the UEFA statement merely 'confirms the receipt of documentation submitted by Real Madrid and that the investigators will evaluate it within the framework of the already existing investigation.'
The Catalan side highlighted that the official language used by UEFA refers to a review 'in progress,' rather than a new legal threat. Their statement continued: 'It does not, therefore, announce the opening, reopening or reactivation of any file, nor does it contain any pronouncement on the merits or value of the documentation provided.' Barcelona believe the pressure being applied by their rivals does not change the fundamental legal reality of the current inquiry.
Legal cooperation and Spanish proceedings
The club remains adamant that they have been fully transparent throughout the process and will continue to cooperate with football's governing bodies. Barcelona noted that they have not yet been granted access to the specific details of the documents provided by Madrid. 'The club has always met all their requirements. This file has not been reopened, because it has never been closed,' the club asserted in their official communication. This latest development comes against the backdrop of escalating legal tensions between the two rivals, with a Madrid court setting a mandatory November 25, 2026 conciliation hearing for Barcelona's defamation lawsuit against Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over his claims of 'systemic corruption' and 'stolen' La Liga titles - a dispute in which Barca is demanding a full public retraction under threat of a formal criminal lawsuit.
Furthermore, Barca stressed that the final outcome of the UEFA investigation will likely be determined by the parallel criminal proceedings currently taking place within the Spanish judicial system. They added: 'It corresponds to the investigators to determine the actions they consider appropriate with respect to this documentation. To date, they have not made any new request to FC Barcelona nor have they transferred the Real Madrid complaint to the Club. When they do, the Club will respond appropriately, as it has done until now.'
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Impact on European competition eligibility
The statement concluded by reiterating that the file 'is subject to what is decided in the criminal procedure being processed in Spain and will continue to be in it.' For now, Hansi Flick's side remains focused on the pitch, while the club's legal department prepares to handle any further developments arising from Madrid's submission. The battle in the courts, much like the one on the grass, shows no signs of reaching a peaceful conclusion anytime soon.
Barcelona's official response came swiftly following a statement released by Real Madrid, in which the capital club announced: 'UEFA has confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by Real Madrid C.F. and the continuation of the investigation concerning payments made over the past two decades by F.C. Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees. The complaint filed by our club includes extensive documentation and evidence regarding events of extraordinary seriousness, which directly affect the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system.'
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