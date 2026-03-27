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Barcelona hit with significant injury blow ahead of the run-in as Raphinha withdraws from Brazil squad
Red alert for the Selecao
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially confirmed that Raphinha will be unable to continue with the national team following the discomfort experienced in the last match. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to release the winger after imaging tests confirmed the existence of a physical injury.
In an official statement, the federation explained the situation: “Athletes Raphinha and Wesley were withdrawn from the squad this Friday by coach Ancelotti. Both felt pain in the back of the right thigh during the match against France.” The note added that “on Friday, the athletes underwent tests that confirmed muscular injuries. The players are released to continue their treatment. No other athletes will be called up to replace them.”
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Setback at the worst possible time
Raphinha was a starter in Ancelotti's line-up for the clash against France in Boston, but his participation was cut short. While initially reported as minor discomfort, Barcelona issued an official statement confirming the extent of the injury: "Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the Brazil v France match in Boston on Thursday. The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks."
Gruelling schedule for Barcelona
There will be serious concern at Spotify Camp Nou given the demands of the immediate fixture list. The Blaugrana have momentous clashes on the horizon, and it is now confirmed that Raphinha will miss the upcoming matches against Atletico Madrid, both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals, and the Catalan derby against Espanyol. With the team playing for everything across multiple competitions, losing a footballer with the Brazilian's flair and leadership at this stage is a significant blow to head coach Hansi Flick’s plans.
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Concerning medical history
This is not the first time the 29-year-old winger has suffered problems in that specific area during the current campaign. Raphinha previously dealt with a right hamstring injury in late September that kept him off the pitch for two months, with several relapses complicating his return to fitness.