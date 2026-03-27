Barcelona hit with significant injury blow ahead of the run-in as Raphinha withdraws from Brazil squad

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially confirmed that Raphinha will be unable to continue with the national team following the discomfort experienced in the last match. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to release the winger after imaging tests confirmed the existence of a physical injury.

In an official statement, the federation explained the situation: “Athletes Raphinha and Wesley were withdrawn from the squad this Friday by coach Ancelotti. Both felt pain in the back of the right thigh during the match against France.” The note added that “on Friday, the athletes underwent tests that confirmed muscular injuries. The players are released to continue their treatment. No other athletes will be called up to replace them.”