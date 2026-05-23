Barcelona are queens of Europe! Ewa Pajor strikes twice to win first Champions League final on sixth attempt as Salma Paralluelo puts the gloss on victory over Lyon

It was Lyon, coached by former Barca boss Jonatan Giraldez, who started the game better in Norway and they thought they had taken the lead after just 14 minutes when Lindsey Heaps reacted quickest in the box to fire home the rebound of Wendie Renard's saved header. However, VAR would intervene and rule it out, with the American having strayed offside before finding the back of the net.

Cata Coll's save to deny Renard's initial effort would be the first of many she would have to make on the night, with perhaps the best coming just before half time when Selma Bacha curled a free-kick over the Barcelona wall only to find that the Spain goalkeeper had got across her line brilliantly to parry the danger away.

It was one of the highlights of a first half in which OL had done well to stifle Barca, pressing well to disrupt their rhythm, but the Catalans were still creating chances despite not being at their best. Alexia Putellas fired just wide early on after good work from Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor's attempt to lob Christiane Endler landed just wide. These were encouraging signs for the Spanish champions, who would improve a lot after the break.