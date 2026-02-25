Barcelona presidential candidate's camp insists Harry Kane is 'interested' in transfer from Bayern Munich

Kane is still shining in the Bundesliga with Bayern and continues to bang in the goals for the Bavarian giants. The England international has 28 in just 23 league outings so far this season as he bids to beat Lewandowski's famous record. His goalscoring exploits have led to speculation that Barcelona would like to bring him to Camp Nou at the end of the season. Kane's current contract with Bayern expires in 2027 and an extension has yet to be agreed. Bayern are said to be "convinced" Kane will stay, but until an agreement is reached speculation about his future is likely to continue.

Vilajoana has said that Kane would be a perfect fit for Barca. He told ESPN: "I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane. Kane is a centre forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his teammates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher. He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game."