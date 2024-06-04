'Not good news' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacts to Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster Real Madrid move and aims dig at bitter rivals' transfer strategy
Joan Laporta admitted that Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid move is "not good news" for Barcelona but also took a dig at their rivals' transfer strategy.
- Mbappe joined Real Madrid as a free agent
- Los Blancos aim for further glory with the French forward
- Laporta wary of the Mbappe threat