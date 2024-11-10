Barcelona player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Injured Lamine Yamal sorely missed as woeful La Liga leaders suffer shock defeat at Real Sociedad after Robert Lewandowski VAR controversy

The Blaugrana will be asking questions after their star striker saw a goal controversially ruled out for offside in their defeat at Reale Arena

Hansi Flick’s side produced one of their worst displays of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad.

The biggest talking point of the game was Robert Lewandowski’s disallowed goal. The striker thought he had given Barcelona the lead when he reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box to fire home in the 13th minute. However, the semi-automated offside system ruled out the goal - though images suggest the technology may have made an error.

Things went from bad to worse later in the first half when Sheraldo Becker latched onto Luka Sucic’s flick-on before putting the hosts in front.

Barcelona looked disoriented without Lamine Yamal, who was ruled out with an injury suffered in midweek. His replacement Fermin Lopez was very poor while Raphinha couldn’t repeat his recent heroics, leaving the Blaugrana to suffer just their second defeat in the league this season.

Real Madrid’s win on Saturday means the gap at the top of La Liga is down to just six points as domestic action pauses for the international break.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Reale Arena...