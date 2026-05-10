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Barcelona player ratings vs Real Madrid: Marcus Rashford's rocket seals La Liga title! Blaugrana champions again as Man Utd loanee delivers Clasico hammer blow to sorry Blancos

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid
M. Rashford

Barcelona retained their league title in dream circumstances on Sunday night, comprehensively defeating fierce rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico on home soil. La Liga's runaway leaders only needed a point from the showdown at Spotify Camp Nou and would have expected a stern contest against their old foes, but in truth this was a routine victory over a Madrid side in disarray after a week of chaos behind the scenes.

The Blaugrana got the hard work done in the first half, racing into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes. First, Marcus Rashford stepped up to crash a sublime free-kick across Thibault Courtois and into the top corner, before Ferran Torres latched onto Dani Olmo's glorious flick and finished coolly inside the box. Rashford then came within Courtois' fingertips of adding a third before half-time.

Madrid - a club in crisis after a dressing room bust-up between team-mates Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde and another trophy-less season - never looked like mounting a fightback, although Jude Bellingham did have a goal ruled out for a clear offside after the break. Otherwise Barca were the only team who looked likely to score again, with Courtois making good stops from Ferran and his replacement Robert Lewandowski in the second period.

The comfortable 2-0 win in El Clasico means Barcelona have opened up an unassailable 14-point lead over their rivals to get their hands on the trophy once again.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Spotify Camp Nou...

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Largely a spectator but on his toes to deny Vinicius Jr in the second half.

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Impressively front-footed despite playing out of position. Perhaps lucky to escape punishment for catching Bellingham with his elbow in the box.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    Solid enough at the back on what was generally a quiet night for Barca's backline.

    Gerard Martin (7/10):

    Surprisingly didn't have too much to do given the magnitude of the fixture, but was staunch when called upon.

    Joao Cancelo (6/10):

    Didn't have his usual attacking thrust but played a role in Barca's impressive build-up on the left.

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    Midfield

    Gavi (6/10):

    Seemed determined to hack Bellingham down at times. His simple passes were essential to so many Barca attacks.

    Pedri (6/10):

    Often given the freedom of the park in which to play, albeit he didn't always use it.

    Dani Olmo (7/10):

    Absolutely sublime aerial flick to tee up Ferran's fine finish as he showed his class. Menacing between the lines.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Marcus Rashford (8/10):

    Started brightly despite being out of position on the right. His free-kick was a thing of beauty.

    Ferran Torres (8/10):

    His clever dart earned the early free-kick for Rashford and bagged one of his own shortly afterwards with a clinical finish.

    Fermin Lopez (6/10):

    Delivered a pinpoint cross that led to the second goal, but was largely kept quiet by a combination of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eduardo Camavinga.

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  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Raphinha (5/10):

    A welcome return from injury. Looked bright, albeit a bit rusty. Some embarrassing playacting, too.

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    Worked hard enough but his main job was simply passing out the game.

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    Slotted into midfield and knocked it about nicely enough.

    Robert Lewandowski (6/10):

    Struck a shot straight at Courtois when he probably should have passed, but you can't blame him.

    Alejandro Balde (N/A):

    On late to see things out.

    Hansi Flick (9/10):

    You have to give him huge credit for even being on the touchline after his father passed away overnight. That will make the capture of back-to-back La Liga titles all the more poignant for the German tactician, and in such a huge fixture, too.

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