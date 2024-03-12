Barcelona player ratings vs Napoli: Raphinha is back to his best! Brazilian and Xavi's young guns lead the way to secure Champions League quarter-final spot

The Blaugrana reached the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2019 by seeing off the Italian champions

Raphinha starred on the left, Barcelona's kids did the work in the right, and Robert Lewandowski sealed things through the middle as the Blaugrana held off Napoli with a convincing 3-1 win.

Xavi's side jumped on Napoli early, two goals in as many minutes establishing a quick lead. Raphinha was at the centre of both, assisting Lopez for the first, before pinging the ball off the post - which Cancelo swiftly finished for the second.

But they didn't control proceedings for long. Napoli pulled one back when Amir Rrahmani sauntered into the box to finish a well-constructed counter-attack. Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied an immediate equaliser with an impressive diving stop.

Lamine Yamal thought he had sealed it in the second half, but the offside flag saw his tap-in ruled out. Barca missed a flurry of further chances, Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski all coming close. But the big striker sealed it late, walking the ball into the net after a perfectly-assembled combination around the Napoli box.

This was perhaps Barca's best showing in months, the visitors only occasionally threatening while Xavi's side delivered in the key moments. Could it be time to dream in Catalonia?

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Olympic Stadium...