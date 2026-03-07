Goal.com
Live
Yamal BarcaGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Lamine Yamal is a joke! Teenager's moment of magic keeps blunt Blaugrana four points clear in La Liga title race

Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant goal as Barcelona beat Athletic Club 1-0 at San Mames to maintain their four-point advantage at the top of LaLiga. Hansi Flick's side were blunted by a well-organised Athletic side but the teenager's moment of magic was enough to give Hansi Flick's side a vital victory.

Bilbao were dealt a bitter blow just nine minutes in, as Unai Gomez fell awkwardly and appeared to twist his knee; he was helped from the pitch and was replaced. 

The first half was pockmarked by issues of injuries and collisions, with more time dedicated to treatment than goalmouth action.

On the stroke of half-time, Inaki Williams had the ball in the net, but he was clearly offside.

Before the hour mark, Pau Cubarsi was lucky to avoid being sent off as he brought Williams down while last man. The referee gave him a yellow card, instead of a red, and  VAR bafflingly opted against intervening to recommend a red. 

Minutes later, Hansi Flick rolled the dice, as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez all came on as Barca went in search of a late winner. 

And Lamine Yamal answered the call, cutting in off the right, controlling brilliantly, and finishing with perfect technique, drawing gasps from even the home fans.

Athletic pushed for an equaliser but were unable to break Barca down, as Flick's side recorded a major victory in the title race.

GOAL rates Barca's players from San Mames...

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO-BARCELONAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    In command throughout and was never properly tested.

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Gave as good as he got down the right side, even if he was dribbled past more than once. Has an air of authority and organised well. 

    Pau Cubarsi (5/10):

    Booked for a late challenge on Williams as the forward ran through on goal. It was surely a denial of a goalscoring opportunity, but VAR chose not to intervene. A lucky, lucky boy. 

    Gerard Martin (7/10):

    Strong. Comfortably Barca's most assured defender. 

    Joao Cancelo (7/10):

    Almost scored an embarrassing own goal in the opening 30 seconds. Got forward well and enjoyed his battle with Berenguer. 

    • Advertisement
  • Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Marc Casado (7/10):

    Always looking to take the ball and move it forward. Ran himself into the ground, and was subbed with 13 minutes remaining as Flick shored things up.

    Marc Bernal (4/10):

    Struggled to keep up with the rhythm of the game in the first half and was dispossessed more than once. Subbed for Pedri at half-time. 

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Always looking to open Bilbao up, but struggled to find a way through. Never gave up the ghost but was subbed on the hour. 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO-BARCELONAAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (9/10):

    Got on the ball when he could. Scored an absolute stunner on 67 minutes, cutting inside, and letting fly with perfect technique. The ball kissed the post on its way in; a genuine work of art, and one that won Barca the game. He's unbelievable. 

    Ferran Torres (4/10):

    Starved of service before being subbed for Lewandowski on the hour. 

    Marcus Rashford (5/10):

    Always willing to run at his defender and did so whenever the ball came his way, to little end, unfortunately. Subbed. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Pedri (7/10):

    On at half-time. Slotted into midfield, assisting Yamal's goal. Barcelona look so much more comfortable when he plays. 

    Raphinha (6/10):

    On for Olmo Didn't get much of the ball. 

    Robert Lewandowski (5/10):

    Replaced Ferran up front. Barely had a sniff.

    Fermin Lopez (5/10):

    On as part of the triple change but had a minimal impact.

    Ronald Araujo (N/A):

    On for Casado. Shored it up.

    Hansi Flick (6/10):

    The first XI did not have anywhere near enough to get this done, especially in midfield, but his changes worked, and Yamal is always capable of magic. A major banana skin avoided... just.

Champions League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0