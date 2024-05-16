Barcelona player ratings vs. Almeria: A win made in La Masia! Fermin Lopez brilliance sees Blaugrana tighten grip on second place

The 21-year-old scored twice in a slightly uneasy victory for Xavi's side against La Liga's bottom side.

A Fermin Lopez saved an otherwise languid Barcelona, as the Catalonians sealed a win to all-but secure a second-placed finish in La Liga. The Blaugrana were poor for long stretches, but timely goals from the academy graduate set up a 2-0 victory.

Barca's opener was made in La Masia. Hector Fort, in for the inconsistent Joao Cancelo, whipped a cross to the back post, which Lopez dutifully nodded home.

Xavi's side were hardly secure in their led, though. Pau Cubarsi was called on to make a number of last-ditch tackles, while a better effort from Leo Baptistao in a one-on-one would have given the home side an equaliser. Adrian Embarba followed his effort by cracking a shot off the post on the stroke of half time. The Blaugrana fortune continued after the break. Anthony Lozano opened the second half by missing a sitter.

And they were made to pay, with Lopez making an impact again. The Barca youth product darted into the box to meet a Sergi Roberto cross in stride to double the Blaugrana advantage.

It was an otherwise comfortable night for Xavi's side, who have admittedly little to play for at this point.

