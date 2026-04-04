Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Never write off Robert Lewandowski! Veteran pops up with late winner while Marcus Rashford ends goal drought as Blaugrana tighten their grip on La Liga's title race

Both sides created presentable chances in the early stages, as Antoine Griezmann twice failed to convert when well placed for Atletico while Fermin Lopez was first denied by Juan Musso and then poked a shot wide following brilliant play from Lamine Yamal to set him up.

Yamal himself hit the post for Barca, but Hansi Flick's side fell behind six minutes before the break when Giuliano Simeone latched onto a long ball over the top and finished confidently past Joan Garcia. The visitors weren't behind for long, however, as Rashford combined well with Dani Olmo down the left before driving a shot through Musso's body into the bottom corner.

That wasn't the end of the drama for the first half, as Nico Gonzalez was sent off in stoppage time for bringing down Yamal as the teenager drove towards goal. Atleti, however, thought the numbers had been evened up seconds after the break when Gerard Martin caught Thiago Almada high on his ankle and was shown a red card, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

Given their numerical advantage, Barcelona dominated the second period, and substitute Ferran Torres was twice denied by superb saves from Musso. Atletico defended their penalty area bravely, but they couldn't hold out as Musso could only parry Joao Cancelo's shot onto Lewandowski's shoulder, from which it looped into the net.

GOAL rates Barca's players from the Metripolitano...