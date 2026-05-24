'Barcelona have no money!' - Harry Kane labelled Bayern Munich's 'best ever' signing as Uli Hoeness laughs off La Liga transfer

Kane’s impact at the Allianz Arena has been nothing short of transformative, and Hoeness is not shy about stating exactly where the England captain ranks in the club's illustrious history. Following Bayern's 3-0 victory in the DFB-Pokal final, where Kane netted a stunning hat-trick to end the club's six-year wait for the trophy, the honorary president offered the ultimate praise.

Speaking to Das Erste during the post-match celebrations, Hoeness made a definitive statement regarding the striker's legacy in Munich. "Harry Kane is the best transfer we’ve ever made," he declared.