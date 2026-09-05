'Better than Barcelona!' - Marc Casado takes shock swipe at La Masia as midfielder stunned by Deportivo La Coruna facilities after summer exit

In a development that will raise eyebrows across Catalonia, Casado has expressed his absolute astonishment at the infrastructure available at the newly-promoted Deportivo de A Coruna. The 22-year-old midfielder, who has spent his entire developmental career at Barcelona's world-renowned La Masia academy, suggested that his new home actually surpasses the standards set by the Blaugrana.

During a guided walkthrough of the training complex alongside fellow new arrival Jose Maria Gimenez and sporting director Fernando Soriano, Casado stopped in his tracks upon entering the first-team dressing room. Visibly impressed by the setup in Galicia, the midfielder was caught saying: "This is better than Barca and everything." The remark was so striking that Soriano was forced to double-check, asking the player: "Really?" Casado's response was emphatic: "Yeah, seriously."



