Barcelona made Kylian Mbappe offer before signing Ousmane Dembele to replace Neymar, reveals ex-club president

In a revealing interview with SER, former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has opened up about the club's attempts to secure Mbappe's signature.

The period followed the stunning departure of Neymar, who left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222 million deal that sent shockwaves through the football world.

Bartomeu admitted that the club were not prepared for the Brazilian's exit, stating: “Neymar’s departure came as a shock to the club; we didn’t want him to leave.”

The departure forced the board to look at the market's most promising talents, with Mbappe, then at Monaco, emerging as a primary target.