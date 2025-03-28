'A lack of respect!' - Barcelona star Jules Kounde fumes over rearranged game with Osasuna and insists 'players are not machines' as he hits out at La Liga officials
Jules Kounde expressed his anger over Barcelona's grueling fixture congestion and called out La Liga officials following his side's win over Osasuna.
- Kounde angry at La Liga officials
- Urged them to schedule games with more rest
- Insisted the players "are not machines"