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Barcelona join Anthony Gordon pursuit as sporting director Deco meets with Newcastle star's agent amid Bayern Munich links
Deco holds talks with Gordon's representatives
According to RAC1, Barcelona have turned their attention to Tyneside in their hunt for a wide player. Sporting director Deco, alongside Bojan Krkic, recently hosted a meeting at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with agents Will Salthouse and Adam Dugdale from Unique Sports.
Gordon has emerged as a priority target for the Blaugrana, who have spent months searching for forwards capable of adapting to their tactical setup. The English winger has been instrumental for his current side this season.
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Financial hurdles complicate potential transfer
Despite their genuine interest, securing the signature of the Englishman will be a complex task for Barcelona. The player is contracted to Newcastle until 2030, which gives the Premier League outfit significant leverage. Reports suggest the English club have already received offers nearing €80m, an asking price poses a major obstacle for the Catalan side, who are currently debating whether to activate a €30m purchase option for Marcus Rashford.
Bayern Munich emerge as formidable competitors
Barcelona are not the only European giants monitoring the situation closely. Bayern Munich have been tracking the 25-year-old attacker for a considerable amount of time and have already made contact with his inner circle, it has been reported. The Bavarian club are eager to revamp their attacking line with a dynamic winger who excels in one-on-one situations. Given their financial stability, the German champions have the resources to move swiftly if Newcastle decide to sell their prized asset, forcing the Blaugrana to act decisively if they wish to win the race for the highly sought-after forward.
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Defining the summer transfer strategy
Barcelona must urgently define their financial roadmap and possible player sales before committing to an €80m investment. As the summer window draws closer, this transfer saga will undoubtedly intensify. The club will need to make swift, definitive decisions to outmanoeuvre their rivals and secure the forward's services.