Barcelona identify Man City star Omar Marmoush as surprise alternative transfer target to Julian Alvarez
Marmoush emerges as high-quality alternative to Alvarez
Julian Alvarez is regarded the dream candidate for those at Camp Nou, but the reality of a deal with Atletico Madrid is proving to be a logistical nightmare. Barcelona are conscious of the fact that the operation will be extremely complicated, forcing them to look elsewhere on their shortlist. One name that has emerged as a high-quality alternative, according to Sport, is Manchester City forward Marmoush. The Egyptian international is highly regarded by the Catalan club’s technical department, who believe his skill set would integrate perfectly into Flick’s high-intensity tactical system.
The Julian Alvarez complication
While Barcelona believe they possess the financial muscle to execute a significant transfer this summer, they are steadfast in their refusal to pay over the odds. This fiscal discipline could prove to be the breaking factor in any pursuit of Alvarez. Atletico Madrid have stated both actively and passively that he is not for sale, but behind the scenes, they have hinted that a monumental offer might turn their heads. Reports suggest the asking price could reach 150 million euros, a figure that Barcelona will not come anywhere near approaching during negotiations.
The only hope for a breakthrough remains the player’s own intervention. Only the involvement of the Argentine asking for an exit towards the Blaugrana team could smooth the path, but so far this has not happened and it is an uncertain scenario at this time. Consequently, the club must be prepared for all eventualities, leading them to intensify their scouting of Marmoush. Barca previously tracked the forward during his prolific stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in the Bundesliga.
A familiar face for Hansi Flick
The Egyptian was a target for Barcelona back in January 2025 as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, but he ultimately signed for Pep Guardiola's City. However, his time at the Etihad Stadium has followed a frustratingly familiar pattern for backup strikers in Manchester, with Erling Haaland's presence making it nearly impossible to secure a starting spot. Injuries and competition for a place in the team have limited him to just 15 Premier League appearances this season, only five of which have been as a starter.
Marmoush has performed well whenever he has come off the bench, but he has begun to grow uneasy with his situation, having scored just one goal in the league. By January, there was already speculation regarding a possible exit as he prioritised a project that would offer him more visibility. This term he is playing little and no one doubts now that in summer he will be on the market and could be one of the bargains, as City could sell him for less than the figure he cost just a year ago. Flick, who holds excellent reports on his professionalism from their time in Germany, sees him as a high-value opportunity.
The perfect tactical fit
The German coach is a firm admirer of Marmoush’s versatility, valuing his mobility, technical ability, and link-up play. He is not a static '9' and can play, if necessary, in all attacking positions. This flexibility makes him an attractive proposition for a Barcelona side that seeks fluidity in the final third. Should Lewandowski depart following the conclusion of his current deal, the Egyptian is viewed as a signing that would adapt to the Barca style without any problem and an operation that is totally manageable for the club financially.
For now, Barcelona are keeping a close watch on the situation and are positioning themselves should the player formally request a move away from Manchester. While he is not the absolute priority over Alvarez, he could easily become the primary focus if the Atlético deal collapses. It is true that his numbers this term are not good, but he has practically had no opportunities and spent a month at the Africa Cup of Nations. The reference is what he did in the Bundesliga and from that era there are no doubts. The Catalans remain very attentive to his name.
