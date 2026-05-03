Barcelona has issued its first official comment on the future of "Egypt's Haaland," Hamza Abdelkarim

Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim delivered a commanding performance for Barcelona's Under-19 side, guided by coach Paul Planas, propelling the team to a 9-0 thrashing of Monte Carlo in the final round of the Spanish Under-19 League. Abdelkarim netted a hat-trick, each goal a header.

Barcelona have already clinched the Spanish Under-19 League title and now turn their attention to the Champions Cup, which features quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final, all played over two legs, to cap off the club's season in this age group.



