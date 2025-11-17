Getty Images
Barcelona handed huge injury boost ahead of Chelsea clash with Spain international set to return after injury lay-off
Pedri’s fast-tracked return ahead of Chelsea clash
Pedri’s injury during the El Clasico loss to Madrid was one of the defining blows of Barcelona’s turbulent season. The midfielder tore the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, a serious hamstring injury that was expected to leave him out for six weeks. The timeline meant missing vital Champions League fixtures and the entire November international window, depriving Barca of the player who dictates tempo, links phases, and provides balance in midfield.
In his absence, Barcelona visibly suffered. Without Pedri’s positional intelligence and control, their build-up became erratic, transitions slower, and Flick’s game model lost its anchor. Matches against Club Brugge and league opponents highlighted how heavily the side still leans on his presence.
However, in a major and somewhat unexpected twist, Pedri has responded extremely well to treatment, allowing Barcelona’s medical staff to accelerate his reintegration. Journalist Xavi Campos confirmed that he is now expected to be available for the Champions League clash against Chelsea on November 25 in a match that could decide top spot in the table. Barcelona will not risk him against Athletic Club, but the plan is clear: Pedri will be eased in at Stamford Bridge.
Joan Garcia’s return restores stability between the posts
If Pedri’s injury hurt Barcelona’s structure, Garcia’s absence damaged their foundations. Before tearing his medial meniscus in late September, the 24-year-old was in outstanding form: seven matches, three clean sheets, only five goals conceded.
His injury, which required arthroscopic surgery on September 27, came at the worst possible moment. Barcelona had begun to settle defensively, and Garcia’s chemistry with the back line was improving every week. His replacement, Wojciech Szczesny, offered experience but struggled to replicate Garcia’s calm presence. Over nine matches, Barca conceded far more chances, lacked assurance in build-up, and visibly missed their first-choice keeper.
The international break, however, has worked in Barcelona’s favour. With no competitive fixtures, Garcia has been able to use the fortnight to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation without pressure. Reports now confirm he is fully recovered and expected to start against Athletic Bilbao when La Liga resumes.
Raphinha enters the decisive phase of his recovery
The international break also offered Barcelona something they have rarely enjoyed this season: a quiet training environment with no new injuries and even better, clear signs of progress. The most encouraging update concerns Raphinha, who has officially entered the final phase of his recovery.
The winger has been working individually at Ciutat Esportiva, focusing on strength, explosiveness and controlled workload to avoid setbacks. With only a handful of first-team players in training, all eyes shifted to him and every report from inside the club described his evolution as “very positive.” If his progress continues, he is expected to rejoin full sessions right after the international break, giving Flick another guaranteed starter during a period in which rotation will be unavoidable.
His comeback also arrives at a moment when other attacking options, such as Lamine Yamal, remain in longer recovery programmes.
Rare positive window for Flick amid a season of setbacks
For coach Flick, the first months of the season have resembled a survival test rather than a smooth managerial transition. Multiple key players dropped out with long-term injuries, medical disagreements created tension with national teams, and constant squad disruption made it nearly impossible to establish a consistent style of play.
At various points, Flick lost Pedri, Raphinha, Gavi, Garcia, Yamal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and several defenders. Tactical adjustments became reactive rather than strategic, and results fluctuated as Barcelona tried to adapt.
This is why the current wave of good news feels so significant. Pedri’s accelerated return, Garcia’s full recovery, and Raphinha’s advancing rehabilitation collectively give Barcelona something they have not had all season which is continuity. Flick will finally be able to work with a more complete squad, regain tactical balance, and build consistency ahead of a demanding fixture calendar.
