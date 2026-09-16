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FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Barcelona tie down 'Haaland of the Nile'! Egypt starlet Hamza Abdelkarim signs new long-term contract with massive release clause

Barcelona
H. Abdelkarim
LaLiga
Egypt
E. Haaland

Barcelona have moved decisively to secure the long-term future of Egyptian sensation Hamza Abdelkarim, handing the teenager a bumper new contract just months after his permanent arrival at Camp Nou. The 18-year-old, who has earned the lofty nickname "Haaland of the Nile," is now tied to the Catalan giants until 2030.

  • Rewarding a rapid rise

    Barcelona have secured the long-term future of promising 18-year-old striker Abdelkarim by tying him down to a fresh contract that runs until the summer of 2030. This new agreement arrives mere months after the Catalan giants made his initial move from Egyptian outfit Al Ahly permanent for a €1.5 million fee in June. His previous deal was originally set to expire in 2029.

    Following a blistering start to life around the senior squad, the Blaugrana hierarchy acted swiftly to update those terms. Abdelkarim has received a significant salary increase, while his release clause has been bumped to a formidable figure exceeding €100m, according ESPN, to aggressively shield him from potential suitors.


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    Embracing the Haaland comparisons

    The young forward has drawn flattering comparisons to Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland, earning the striking moniker the 'Haaland of the Nile'. Rather than shying away from the heavy expectations, Abdelkarim is actively embracing the connection to the prolific Norwegian.

    "When someone asks me which players I look up to and learn from, I think Haaland is an amazing striker," Abdelkarim told reporters following his contract renewal. "He has a lot of strengths. Always when I watch him, I find something I can learn from him and something I can do to improve my game."

    He added: "We all know how good he is at scoring goals. He's always in the right place. That's something you can learn. I can see why you're saying I am the Haaland of the Nile."


  • A breakout summer on all fronts

    Abdelkarim's trajectory over the past year has been nothing short of meteoric. Initially recruited for the reserve setup last January, he spent the latter half of the season featuring prominently for the Under-19s. However, his profile skyrocketed during the summer after making his senior international debut in May. He subsequently featured in four of Egypt’s five World Cup matches before the Pharaohs were eliminated by Argentina in the round of 16.

    Opting to return to Catalonia with minimal holiday time, the teenager seized his chance to impress new head coach Hansi Flick. A solid return of four goals across five preseason friendlies cemented his place in the senior setup, ultimately leading to a La Liga debut against Rayo Vallecano in August.


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    Fighting for minutes in a stacked attack

    Having been named in every matchday squad across Barcelona's opening six fixtures this season, Abdelkarim must now be patient as he navigates a congested attacking depth chart. He currently serves as the third-choice orthodox striker behind Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus.

    Flick also boasts immense tactical flexibility in the final third, noting that Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, and Karim Adeyemi are all capable of operating centrally. The Egyptian prodigy will need to maximise his minutes from the bench to climb the pecking order and establish himself as a regular fixture at Camp Nou.

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Barcelona
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Racing Santander
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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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Egypt
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Angola
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