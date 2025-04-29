Barcelona defender Jules Kounde comes up with ridiculous plan to avoid more punishments for running late to meetings ahead of crunch fixture run
Jules Kounde has told Barcelona's security staff to give him a 15-minute warning before team meetings so he isn't punished for running late.
- Kounde has been dropped for running late to team meetings
- Hansi Flick employs strict disciplinary rules at Camp Nou
- Kounde bagged winner in Copa del Rey final