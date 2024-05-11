VIDEO: 'Do you want to go to Ibiza?!' - Barcelona & Chelsea legend Cesc Fabregas delivers impassioned speech after helping guide Como to Serie A promotion with Thierry Henry watching on
Thierry Henry looked on as Cesc Fabregas delivered an impassioned speech after firing Como to Serie A promotion after 21 years.
- Como drew 1-1 against Cosenza
- Became Serie B runners-up
- Fabregas makes fiery speech after clinching promotion