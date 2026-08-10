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Barcelona captaincy crisis! Hansi Flick faces leadership reshuffle as Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen depart
Leadership vacuum at the Camp Nou
Barcelona are set for a major change in their first-team captaincy following the departure of Ter Stegen and Araujo set to follow him. The exit of Ter Stegen, who moved to Ajax on loan, initially promoted Araujo to the primary role, but the Uruguayan’s own shock potential move to Liverpool has left the armband up for grabs.
This exits has forced Flick to re-evaluate the core leadership of his squad. Until the end of last season, the established order consisted of Ter Stegen, Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, and Pedri.
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De Jong and Raphinha set to step up
Frenkie de Jong is now the natural candidate to become Barcelona’s first captain. However, the Dutchman’s current injury complicates the situation significantly. The midfielder has been at the centre of internal debates regarding his recovery, as Barcelona hierarchy has reportedly grown frustrated with the Netherlands international following his apparent decision to prioritise the World Cup over his club duties.
That is where Raphinha becomes particularly important, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian has grown into one of the most influential figures in the squad both on and off the field. His performances, personality, and relationship with his teammates have increased his standing within the dressing room, making him a strong candidate to wear the armband regularly.
Eric Garcia and Gavi emerge as candidates
With De Jong, Raphinha, and Pedri expected to occupy three of the leading positions, Barcelona still need two more players to complete their captaincy group. The report suggests that Eric Garcia is considered one of the strongest candidates for these vacancies. The former Man City defender has the experience of playing at the highest level and possesses a deep connection with Barcelona’s youth system. His La Masia background gives him an additional advantage in understanding the club's high expectations.
On the other hand, Gavi is another player who could be considered despite his relatively young age. The midfielder is only 22, but his time with the Barcelona first team has already given him significant experience. More importantly, he represents many of the qualities traditionally associated with the club’s identity, such as intensity and passion.
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Flick faces a defining decision
The hierarchy of the club is under pressure to finalise these roles before the competitive season kicks off. Flick will likely rely on these designated leaders to bridge the gap between the coaching staff and a squad filled with young talent.
Ultimately, the leadership group will be tasked with maintaining discipline and morale. While De Jong remains the most senior figure remaining from the previous cycle, his long-term future and injury status mean the burden of leadership will likely fall on Raphinha and the La Masia graduates.
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