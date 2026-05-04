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Barcelona braced for €90m Raphinha transfer offer from Saudi Pro League as shock sale not ruled out
Saudi clubs prepare big-money approach for Raphinha
Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are reportedly ready to test Barcelona’s resolve with a transfer offer worth more than €90 million (£77m) for Raphinha, according to Marca. The proposal could also include a lucrative personal contract that would significantly exceed the Brazilian’s current earnings in Catalonia. Despite the speculation, the 29-year-old has no intention of leaving, especially since he only signed a contract extension until 2028 with Barca in May 2025.
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Sporting value weighed against financial realities
Raphinha’s performances have made him one of Barcelona’s most productive attacking players this season. He has registered 19 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances, while also offering tactical flexibility across the forward line. However, injuries have disrupted his campaign, forcing him to miss 23 matches for club and country.
Barcelona’s hierarchy are therefore caught between maintaining a key player and addressing ongoing financial constraints, as Marca adds. before analysing the situation. They don't want to speculate or rush into any scenario until the Pro League submits an official offer, at which point they will analyse the pros and cons. Barca would rather not sell Raphinha, but cannot rule it out completely as they try to balance the books for their own signings in the summer window.
Flick emphasises winger’s importance to Barcelona
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has repeatedly underlined Raphinha’s value to the squad. The former Leeds United winger has become a key figure in Flick’s system and a respected presence in the dressing room.
"Rapha is one of those players who always gives 100% on the pitch and in training. His attitude is always the same: he gives his all. He's struggled this season, but it's important for us that he's back," Flick said before his team's 2-1 win over Osasuna in La Liga.
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Barcelona wait to see if formal bid arrives
Barcelona are expected to wait for a formal written offer from Saudi Arabia before making any decision on Raphinha’s future. While he is not considered a priority sale, a €90 million fee would represent a significant profit on the €58 million Barca paid Leeds United in 2022. With the summer transfer window approaching, the club may ultimately have to decide whether sporting importance or financial necessity takes precedence.