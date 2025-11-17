AFP
Barcelona are heading home! Blaugrana announce imminent return to Camp Nou after major renovation works
Successful test event paved way for re-opening
Barcelona have played their home games at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium since the start of the 2023/24 season, which has a capacity of 55,926. The initial plan was to play the Olympic Stadium for the duration of that campaign and the first half of last season before returning to Spotify Camp Nou earlier this year.
However, a string of missed deadlines means Barcelona have been forced to continue to play away from Spotify Camp Nou for longer than they originally expected. The La Liga champions did receive a permit to re-open the stadium last month, but a limit was placed on the capacity to just 25,991, which the club felt didn't make sense financially.
Barcelona subsequently held a test event at the famous stadium as 23,000 fans attended a test event, which president Joan Laporta deemed a success. "The players and Hansi [Flick] did really well in front of the supporters. They want to come back, and today they've seen that we’re very close," Laporta said after the open training session, which was key as the Spanish giants sought to receive license 1B, which enables the club to open another stand and significantly increase the available capacity.
Barcelona confirm welcome of Athletic Club for re-opening
Earlier this month, Barcelona executive Joan Sentelles, who is overseeing renovations, said: "Our goal is to have it ready in time for the match against Athletic Club. "As soon as we obtain the 1B license, we'll open the Lateral Stand, which will already give us a capacity similar to the Olympic Stadium. At that point, it wouldn't make sense to continue playing there - all our matches will be here [at Camp Nou]."
"I haven't been informed of any problems so far," Laporta added. "We have the initial occupancy permit; it would hold 27,000 spectators, but we're waiting for the 1B license so that 45,000 can enter. That would mean the entire stadium except for the North Stand.
"We are working so that, when we get the 1B permit, we can play. If they give it to us next week, we could play [against Athletic Club]. But we will play as soon as possible, depending on the permit. We have an obligation to work with dates."
And on Monday, Barcelona confirmed in a post on X that Spotify Camp Nou would re-open for supporters. "We've dreamed about the return. Now, it's here. We’re back home. Back at Spotify Camp Nou," they posted on their official club account.
Renovation work will continue in the area and capacity is capped at 45,401 for Saturday's game as Barcelona look to return to domestic duties with victory over Basque powerhouse Athletic Club. A 4-2 win at Celta Vigo last weekend means Hansi Flick has overseen back-to-back league victories for the first time since September.
'It's like going back to the future'
Laporta spoke glowingly of the stadium following the test event earlier this month and highlighted the emotional weight of the return to Spotify Camp Nou, stating: "When I entered the Spotify Camp Nou, I relived so many memories from the past. But I also see the present and the future. This is a legacy for future Barca supporters."
The Barcelona supremo added that the new stadium is "an architectural jewel that will be the best in the world" and that the new ground "retains the magic of its greatest moments, but with a new soul. It's like going back to the future."
Renovations are expected to continue until 2027, and when works are complete, Spotify Camp Nou will boast a capacity of 105,000.
Will Barca be able to host Champions League games?
However, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will be able to hold Champions League games at their home or whether these will be played at the Olympic Stadium. Barcelona's next home European match takes place on December 9, when they host German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
UEFA's rules differ to La Liga regarding stadium changes mid-season, though Tottenham Hotspur were permitted to do so during the 2018/19 season when they left Wembley for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs' second match at their new ground was the welcome of Manchester City, a game they won 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.
Laporta, though, has expressed confidence that the new stadium will be up to scratch, stating that there are plans in place to meet all the governing body's requirements.
