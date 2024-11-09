Barcelona plot bid for Alphonso Davies as Hansi Flick wants reunion with Bayern full-back - but Real Madrid and Man Utd remain interested in Canada star
Barcelona are reportedly keen on Alphonso Davies as Hansi Flick is pushing for a reunion - with Real Madrid and Manchester United still in the race.
- Speculation grows over Davies' future
- Defender is yet to sign an extension at Bayern
- Barca join the race along with Real & Man Utd