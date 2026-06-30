‘I’m Barca’s No.10’ - Lamine Yamal embraces the pressure of being Spain’s star man & delivers fitness update at the 2026 World Cup

Speaking in an interview with Tiempo de Juego, Yamal addressed the immense expectations placed upon his shoulders as Spain progressed through the 2026 World Cup. The teenager acknowledged that fans naturally look to their most exciting attacking talents to deliver.

Rather than shrinking from the spotlight, Yamal confidently accepted his role as a leading figure for both club and country. "I understand that people are going to target the player who excites the most. Pedri and Rodri are great but the pressure I have, I'm Barca's 10, the winger. But I'm happy with this, the pressure is when you can't do what they ask you but I can," Yamal explained.