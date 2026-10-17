Getty Images Sport
Stranded! Barbra Banda among Zambian NWSL stars forced into 21-day quarantine over US Ebola protocols
Federal health mandates delay arrivals
Chicago Stars forward Racheal Kundananji and Angel City winger Prisca Chilufya join Banda in facing entry restrictions following their national team duties. The squad travelled to Kampala earlier this month for an Olympic qualifying tie against Uganda. A 2-1 first-leg loss was overturned with an emphatic 4-1 home victory, securing progress to Los Angeles 2028.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Officials confirm strict clearance measures
The league administration moved swiftly to clarify the legal situation after supporters and clubs raised urgent concerns regarding the sudden unavailability of their premier international players during a pivotal stretch of the domestic season.
Addressing the administrative delay that currently prevents the trio from linking up with their respective squads ahead of vital league commitments, the American top flight confirmed that strict public health guidelines must be satisfied before any training or match activity can resume.
"Following their participation with the Zambian Women's National Team during the recent international window, several players are currently observing U.S. government public health re-entry protocols required for travelers returning from the East African region," the NWSL said in a statement on Friday.
Widening regional outbreak prompts precautions
The heightened border scrutiny stems from a surge in viral transmission across central and eastern Africa, with authorities in Washington imposing a mandatory 21-day quarantine period on arrivals who have visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan.
The current health emergency was officially declared in mid-May following a severe spike in cases in eastern Congo, where the nation's health ministry has confirmed 9,066 cases and 4,381 deaths, with imported cases recently spreading to Uganda and Kenya.
Emphasising that active collaboration is underway to navigate these statutory constraints and safeguard the welfare of all personnel, the league confirmed: "The NWSL is working with its clubs and U.S. immigration to ensure the players' safe return; all players are in excellent health."
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial fixtures loom without stars
This unexpected administrative setback arrives at a precarious juncture, with only two rounds remaining before the postseason playoffs get underway. Both Pride and Stars face testing fixtures to preserve their postseason seeding, severely handicapped by the absence of their primary attacking talismans. Coaching staff must now improvise alternative tactical setups swiftly as the regular campaign enters its decisive climax.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting