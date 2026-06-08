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‘I thought I was going to win’ - Why Ballon d’Or defeat to Ousmane Dembele was ‘good’ for Lamine Yamal as Barcelona & Spain star chases down 2026 Golden Ball
Ballon d’Or heartbreak and personal maturity
Yamal has revealed that he fully expected to be crowned the best player in the world during the last Ballon d’Or ceremony. The Barcelona winger, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to superstardom, confessed that the disappointment of not winning was a significant moment in his young career.
“To be honest, that day I thought I was going to win it,” Yamal shared in a video on his YouTube channel.
However, the 18-year-old now believes that losing out to former Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele was a blessing in disguise. “I honestly believe it was good for me that Dembele won it, so that I could develop. Perhaps it wasn’t the right time for me,” he added, noting that the experience forced him to make changes in his life and mature as a person.
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Learning from the international stage
Reflecting on his journey with the Spanish national team, Yamal discussed the pressure of performing on the biggest stages. Despite becoming a cornerstone of the side that secured glory at Euro 2024, the attacker admitted to feeling the weight of expectation early on in his international career.
“I was just a kid; you get butterflies because it’s an international tournament. I learnt to stay calmer. The matches are long, and so are the tournaments. You always finish better than you start,” Yamal explained.
Idols and the influence of Neymar
While Yamal is now a role model for millions of aspiring players, he still looks to the game's greats for inspiration. When discussing the players he finds most captivating to watch, the academy graduate was quick to name a Brazilian icon who defined an era at the Spotify Camp Nou.
“I’ll always enjoy watching Ney because he’s my idol,” Yamal said, paying tribute to Neymar. Interestingly, the Spaniard also keeps a close eye on more contemporary Premier League and Ligue 1 talents.
He identified Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki as two players he specifically enjoys watching, highlighting his appreciation for modern, high-intensity wing play and technical flair.
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The ultimate World Cup promise
With the 2026 World Cup looming, Yamal is already thinking about how he will celebrate if Spain can replicate their European success on the global stage. The winger has already established himself as the focal point of the Spanish attack and is widely tipped to be a frontrunner for the tournament's best player award.
Yamal has made a lighthearted but firm commitment to his fans regarding a potential trophy win in two years' time. He promised that if Spain win the World Cup, he will grow “a beard and moustache for three weeks.”