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Built like a Ballon d’Or winner! Three qualities Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai shares with Juventus legend Pavel Nedved revealed by Reds hero Vladimir Smicer
Smicer won the Champions League with Liverpool
Former Czechia international Smicer will forever be fondly remembered on Merseyside for his six-year stint with Liverpool that delivered 183 appearances, 19 goals and a ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ Champions League triumph in 2005.
The now 53-year-old continues to keep a close eye on how the Reds are faring. He has seen Szoboszlai emerge as an on-field leader, with the versatile 25-year-old capable of filling various different roles across defensive and attacking units.
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Czech icon Nedved won the Ballon d'Or in 2003
He has become famed for scoring spectacular goals, mostly when standing over free-kicks, and added another stunning strike to his collection last time out when putting the final nail in Tottenham’s Carabao Cup coffin with a 30-yard thunderbolt that dipped and curled into the top corner.
Nedved was capable of producing similar moments of magic in his heyday, leading to the most prestigious of Golden Balls being passed in his direction back in 2003. For a while, he was considered to be the best player on the planet.
The classy Czech was able to pull various different qualities together, making him a serious goal threat from the middle of the park and a creator of chances for others. In the present, Szoboszlai is looking to tick those boxes for Premier League heavyweights.
Which qualities do Szoboszlai and Nedved share?
Smicer has spoken in the past of Szoboszlai being similar to his illustrious countryman Nedved. Asked by GOAL to pick out the biggest qualities that they both possess, the former Liverpool midfielder - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - said: “Dominik Szoboszlai and Pavel Nedved are similar in the physical side of the game. They both have that capacity for running, fighting and taking shots.
“Pavel’s work rate was really high and Szobo is the same. He can run, tackle and both players can score goals with their left foot, right foot and what I think they have in common is their leadership qualities too.
“Virgil van Dijk is still a Liverpool player but you need those leaders in every line of your team, and ideally someone in midfield and I think Szobo is becoming that leader in midfield.
“He was already playing as the leader last year when he was our best player in the team. He just needs to continue working because in a game, he can do anything. He can play the passes, make the plays, score the goals, and that’s what Liverpool need.”
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Szoboszlai hoping to deliver Liverpool spark
Szoboszlai, who has occasionally filled in at right-back for Liverpool, is looking to become the beating heart of Liverpool’s midfield - with the general consensus being that his skill set is put to the best possible use when pushing forward.
The Reds, who are now working under Spanish coach Andoni Iraola, remain unbeaten in 2026-27 but are yet to reach their full potential. They will head into the first international break on the back of a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.
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