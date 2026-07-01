'If he doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, something is seriously wrong!' - Michael Olise 'far ahead' as world's best player, claims ex-France & Bayern Munich star

As the 2026 World Cup heats up, Olise has emerged as the standout performer for Les Bleus, and Sagnol is convinced that individual accolades must follow. Speaking on the Bayern Munich star's current form, Sagnol claimed in an interview with BILD: "Olise is the best in the world, far ahead of all other players. If he doesn't win the Ballon d'Or at the end of the year, something is seriously wrong with football."

The Georgia national team coach, who won numerous titles at the Allianz Arena, noted that French fans of all ages are now united behind the winger. Sagnol even suggested that he and other former professionals can identify with Olise’s style more than any other modern star, marking him as the clear number one in the current global hierarchy.



