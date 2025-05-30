Balancing act: How much can Champions League winner Emily Fox contribute, will 32-year-old Lo'eau LaBonta get her first cap, and five keys for Emma Hayes' USWNT vs China

The U.S. roster features a mix of new and familiar faces as Hayes continues her process of trial and error

The U.S. women's national team is in a period of transition, and anyone who follows international soccer knows that navigating change isn't easy. It is rarely straightforward. Ushering in a new era isn't as simple as inserting youngsters and tell them to sink or swim.

No, this is all about nuance.

Emma Hayes' squad for upcoming games against China and Jamaica illustrates that perfectly. Yes, there are fresh faces, many of whom are just starting their professional careers. There's also a 32-year-old veteran in the team hunting for her first USWNT cap. USWNT debuts aren't just for the 20-somethings; they're also for anyone else that Hayes deems able to help the team.

Article continues below

"Help" comes in many forms, after all, especially with a team that is trending towards youth.

Depsite winning the Olympic gold medal less than a year ago, this USWNT is still very much in the learning phase, as Hayes looks to learn more about the newcomers - and those newcomers also need to learn more about what it takes to succeed under Hayes.

The group that will take on China on Saturday night in Minnesota features seven players that weren't in the squad against Brazil in April, ranging from potential debutants to arguably the best in the world at their positions.

What will the USWNT's friendly look like on Saturday? How will Hayes navigate the change? GOAL looks at five keys for the U.S. squad against China.