Back to Munich! FC Bayern just can’t seem to shake off this flop

It seems there is no chemistry between Zaragoza and the Italians, who are therefore willing to pay a fine of €500,000 to FC Bayern Munich rather than have to sign the player they had only loaned out around six weeks ago, after his previous loan spell at Celta Vigo had been cut short.

At the Spanish first-division side, Zaragoza managed to score six goals in 26 matches. Bayern had already loaned the 24-year-old to CA Osasuna in Spain the previous season, after the 1.64-metre-tall left winger had only managed a total of 171 minutes of playing time in Munich.

Zaragoza initially joined Bayern on loan in January 2024 before making a permanent move from FC Granada for a total transfer fee of €17 million. However, partly due to the language barrier and a reportedly strained relationship with then-manager Thomas Tuchel, he was unable to establish himself. His contract in Munich runs until 2029.