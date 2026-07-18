From baby baths to the biggest game of all: Lamine Yamal can use World Cup final to show why he is truly Lionel Messi's heir

It must be said that it feels unfair to place such enormous pressure on Yamal's shoulders, even if it's a burden he's grown accustomed to carrying every since he burst into the Barca starting line-up as a 16-year-old.

Messi's sustained excellence over more than two decades is what sets him apart from every other player in history. It's asking a lot for Yamal to emulate that legendary level of longevity.

Still, while the teenager says that "reaching Messi's level is impossible", he hopes to "maybe one day be like him" - and that kind of stated ambition is actually unsurprising coming from him.

Yamal has always insisted that he doesn't feel pressure anymore. He says he left it behind him in Mataro years ago. And we've no reason to doubt him. How else could a 16-year-old perform so fearlessly at a European Championship?

But while Yamal is unburdened by external pressure, he perhaps feels the weight of his own expectations. As he revealed after the quarter-final clash with Belgium, "I'm very demanding of myself. I'm never satisfied with what I'm doing."

And that probably explains why he's been occasionally guilty of trying to do too much during Spain's 2026 World Cup campaign.