Devon Cafaro/Gotham FC
Australian and ex-Chelsea forward Sam Kerr joins NWSL reigning champions Gotham FC
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Kerr's return to Gotham FC
Gotham FC have signed one of the most decorated female football players in the world, as the reigning National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions have inked a deal with Australian international and former Chelsea forward Sam Kerr through 2030.
The club announced the signing on Monday, following Gotham's 2-0 Challenge Cup victory over Kansas City Current in Columbus, Ohio. Kerr joins the NJ/NY club after spending six years with Chelsea, where she won the Women's Super League (WSL) Golden Boot twice, as well as winning the league five times and six different domestic cups.
Kerr's signing with Gotham is a return of sorts for the striker, who played three seasons previously with Sky Blue FC from 2015 to 2017. Kerr will officially join Gotham in July, pending international transfer certificate clearance.
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'This club was an important part of my journey'
“I’m incredibly excited to return to Gotham FC and to this city,” said Kerr in Gotham's statement. “This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I’m looking forward to helping this team compete for trophies and create more history."
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Unfinished business in the NWSL
The last time Kerr played in the NWSL she became the first player in the league to win the NWSL MVP, twice. Despite her NWSL MVP and Golden Boot honors, Kerr does not fit the criteria for the NWSL's High Impact Player rule. Kerr missed out on the HIP rule because of her extended absence due to an ACL injury in 2024.
Gotham does, however, have allocation money that can be used. Last week, Gotham acquired $350,000 in expansion allocation money for a trade of defender Lilly Reale to Boston Legacy FC.
“Sam is one of the defining players of her generation and a game-changing talent who has consistently delivered at the highest levels of world football,” said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. “Her winning mentality, relentless competitiveness and ability to decide matches in an instant make her one of the most impactful players in the game. Bringing Sam back to Gotham is a landmark moment for our club, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
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What comes next?
Kerr will join Gotham in July, pending international transfer certificate clearance. Gotham FC currently sit in fifth place in the league standings with a 6-2-3 overall record.