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Rahul Chalke

Australia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

World Cup
Australia

All you need to know about Australia's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Australia have now become a regular presence at the FIFA World Cup and will feature once again in the 2026 edition of the tournament, set to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

In the previous edition in 2022, Australia managed to break the shackles and reach the round of 16 after being drawn into a tough group with France, Denmark and Tunisia. Despite a 4-1 loss to France, they secured impressive wins over both Denmark and Tunisia.

In the round of 16 clash against eventual champions Argentina, Australia nearly pulled off a miraculous equaliser in the dying moments of the game. However, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came up clutch with a fantastic save, sending Argentina through to the quarter-finals with a narrow 2-1 win.

Before that, the Australians had only reached the knockout stage once, back in 2006.

After securing qualification for the showpiece event in 2026 alongside the likes of Iran, Uzbekistan, Japan, South Korea and others from the Asian subcontinent, the Socceroos will be optimistic about making a deeper run in the tournament this time around.

  • Mathew Ryan-Australia-202402(C)Getty Images

    Goalkeepers

    Between the sticks, Mathew Ryan is undoubtedly the first-choice goalkeeper for the Socceroos and is expected to retain that role at the World Cup this year. The veteran keeper brings a wealth of experience, having already featured in three World Cups for Australia.

    Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Joe Gauci has been getting loan experience at Port Vale this season and will likely serve as the main backup to Ryan in North America.

    PlayerClub 
    Mathew RyanLevante
    Joe GauciPort Vale
    Patrick BeachMelbourne City
    Tom GloverRB Omiya Ardija
    Paul IzzoRanders FC
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    Defenders

    Australia's backline is well covered, with Alessandro Circati of Parma, Harry Souttar of Leicester City and Cameron Burgess of Swansea forming an impressive back three that blends both talent and experience. Souttar, in particular, not only brings strong defensive abilities but also poses a threat in front of goal on set pieces.

    The presence of Aziz Behich will also be an advantage for Australia. His experience makes him a valuable asset in the wider areas, especially in a three-at-the-back system.

    Young Jordan Bos has been impressive since making his debut for the national team in 2023. Meanwhile, his brother Kasey Bos could also make the final squad, having completed a move to Mainz in the Bundesliga last year.

    PlayerClub
    Alessandro CircatiParma
    Harry SouttarLeicester City
    Jake Girdwood-ReichAuckland FC
    Cameron BurgessSwansea
    Jordan BosFeyenoord
    Jacob FarrellWestern Sydney
    Ryan StrainDundee United
    Kai TrewinNew York City FC
    Kasey BosMainz
    Aziz BehichMelbourne City
    Kye RowlesDC United
    Milos DegenekAPOEL
    Lewis MillerBlackburn
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    Midfielders

    Similar to the defence, Australia have a well-balanced midfield. Ryan Teague has impressed under Tony Popovic since making his national team debut in 2025, quickly becoming an important part of the squad, and will play a key role in midfield for the Socceroos alongside Aiden O'Neill. Their presence in the middle will also allow full-backs like Aziz Behich and Lewis Miller to push forward in a three-at-the-back system.

    Other players like Patrick Yazbek, Riley McGree and Anthony Caceres have also shown promise and will be responsible for driving the offensive play from midfield. Watford's Nestory Irankunda is another exciting young talent who could find himself in the starting XI at the World Cup this year.

    PlayerClub
    Ryan TeagueMelbourne City
    Riley McGreeMiddlesbrough
    Patrick YazbekNashville 
    Anthony CaceresMacarthur FC
    Aiden O'NeillNew York City FC
    Alex RobertsonCardiff City
    Nestory IrankundaWatford
    Ethan AlagichAdelaide United

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    Attackers

    In attack, Martin Boyle and Connor Metcalfe have both been influential under Popovic's leadership and are expected to continue their form on the biggest stage this year. Boyle’s vast experience will be crucial, while the young Metcalfe offers creativity and control from more central areas.

    Mitchell Duke is another seasoned figure in the Australian squad and could play an important role in the number nine position for the Socceroos.

    Jamie Maclaren, Mohamed Toure, Daniel Arzani and Brandon Borrello are also strong options in the attacking department and could make a significant impact coming off the bench.

    PlayerClub
    Marco TilioRapid Wien
    Martin BoyleHibernian FC
    Connor MetcalfeSt. Pauli
    Adrian SegecicPortsmouth
    Mohamed ToureNorwich
    Adam TaggartPerth Glory
    Jamie MaclarenATK Mohun Bagan
    Luka JovanovicAdelaide
    Daniel ArzaniMelbourne City
    Mitchell DukeMacarthur
    Raphael RodriguesWigan
    Nicholas D'AgostinoBrisbane
    Brandon BorrelloWestern Sydney
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    Australia's star players

    Australia's main threats come from midfield and attack. Martin Boyle is one of the players who could emerge as a potential star at the World Cup for the Socceroos, with his experience in the current squad, combined with his technical ability, making him one of their most crucial players.

    Similar to Boyle, Mitchell Duke could have a major impact playing in front of goal. Duke was a key figure for Australia in the 2022 edition of the tournament, where they reached the round of 16.

    In midfield, both Ryan Teague and Aiden O'Neill will have instrumental roles in Popovic’s current system. The duo will be vital in dictating the tempo of play when in possession and maintaining the team’s structure off the ball.

    At the back, Leicester City's Harry Souttar will be an influential presence. In addition to his defensive strengths, Souttar will be a major threat during set pieces, given his proven ability to score goals on the international stage for Australia.

  • FBL-ASIA-2023-MATCH46-AUS-KORAFP

    Predicted Australia Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Mathew Ryan is expected to start as the first-choice goalkeeper, with Joe Gauci serving as backup. At the back, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess are likely to form the defensive line in a three-at-the-back system, which Popovic has consistently preferred.

    Ryan Teague and Aiden O'Neill will have the responsibility of maintaining Australia's shape in midfield, while full-backs Aziz Behich and Lewis Miller will push forward from the wings.

    Riley McGree and Martin Boyle form a dangerous attacking duo, with Mitch Duke leading the line as the central striker.

    Predicted Australia starting XI (3-4-3): Ryan; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Miller, Teague, O'Neill, Behich; Boyle, McGree, Duke.