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Atletico Madrid set to table mega Julian Alvarez contract extension offer amid Barcelona & Arsenal transfer interest
Significant wage hike planned
According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are determined to secure Alvarez's future despite him already being tied to a contract until 2030 with a staggering €500 million release clause. The club have decided to take decisive action amid transfer speculation by offering the 26-year-old a significant salary increase. The proposed deal is expected to be worth approximately €10m per season, consisting of a €9m fixed wage and an additional €1m in easily achievable performance bonuses. This massive package would draw the forward level with Jan Oblak as the highest-paid player in the squad.
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Arsenal and Barcelona monitor situation
It has been reported that Barcelona view the World Cup winner as the ideal long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. The Blaugrana are reportedly monitoring his situation closely as they plan for life after the veteran Polish striker, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Furthermore, Arsenal are believed to be leading a group of Premier League admirers who are weighing a summer approach.
Alvarez's numbers this season
Alvarez's impressive form this season highlights exactly why he is so highly valued. Across 44 appearances in all competitions, including La Liga and the Champions League, he has registered 17 goals and nine assists. Crucially, he and his family are said to be extremely happy with their life in Madrid. This personal satisfaction, combined with his goalscoring numbers, suggests an extension may be more likely than a high-profile exit.
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What next for Atletico Madrid?
As the hierarchy work tirelessly behind the scenes to secure the future of their star forward, the team have their focus completely locked on the pitch. Atletico Madrid host La Liga leaders Barcelona on April 4, before travelling to Catalonia just four days later on April 8 for a massive Champions League quarter-final first leg clash.