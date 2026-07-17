Atletico Madrid president claims 'Joan Laporta knows where Julian Alvarez will play next season' after Barcelona set transfer deadline

Barcelona president Laporta had previously insisted that the offer submitted by his club to sign the Argentine frontman will not remain valid indefinitely. Laporta openly stated: "We’re not going to dance to anyone’s tune. We set the pace here. We’ve made an offer, but it’s not an open-ended offer, it’s not an unlimited offer.

"We’ll see how long it remains valid. We’ve already expressed our intention to sign the player the coach and the technical staff have requested. We like him a lot and I think he’s a fantastic player."

He also added: "I understand we have a very good relationship with them. There was some confusion regarding the offer we made, and I clarified it. We haven’t put any more pressure on them. I simply stated that, from the moment they have an alternative, this offer remains valid. And that’s where it ended. It hasn’t progressed any further, for the time being."