Atletico Madrid plan new Cristian Romero move with Argentina international expected to reject fresh Tottenham contract offer from Daniel Levy
Atletico Madrid are planning to launch a fresh bid for Cristian Romero as the Argentine is set to reject Tottenham's contract offer. Spurs chief Daniel Levy has reportedly decided to offer the defender a new contract, although the player will reject it. Diego Simeone is determined to sign a new defender and is prioritising the former Atalanta star.
- Atletico plot new bid for Romero
- Levy wants to offer a new deal
- Romero unlikely to sign extension