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Atletico Madrid 'sign Lamine Yamal, Raphinha & Pedri' as Spanish club launch extraordinary attack on Barcelona over Julian Alvarez 'smear campaign'
Atletico hit back at Barcelona speculation
Los Rojiblancos launched an unusual social media campaign on Friday by posting edited images of Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri wearing Atletico shirts. The posts were designed to mock ongoing speculation linking Alvarez with a move to Camp Nou. The club also published tongue-in-cheek "offers" for the Barcelona players. In Yamal's case, Atletico jokingly proposed concert tickets, an annual subscription and a bag of sunflower seeds, highlighting what they believe are unrealistic transfer rumours surrounding their own squad.
Atletico accuse Barcelona of targeting Alvarez
The campaign quickly attracted attention online and formed part of a broader response from Atletico to persistent reports linking Alvarez with Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window. Atletico released a strongly-worded statement in social media addressing the transfer rumours. The club said: "And remember, it took us just five minutes to create this fake post. We live in an era where reality can be altered. Don’t believe everything you see, especially if it’s related to Barca.
"Lastly, we would like to take this opportunity to categorically deny that we have made an offer to the sporting director of FC Barcelona to join our scouting team in the Brazilian market. No, Atletico de Madrid would never do something like that. However, over the past few months we have been subjected to a relentless smear campaign against one of our players.
"Calculated leaks, fake news, constant disrespect, the culé version of the propaganda machine inventing little stories, phone calls before head-to-head clashes… But of course, it would never occur to us either to have the vice president of the referees on the payroll or to rely on political favors to register players. RESPECT and VALUES."
Atletico draw a line in the sand
Atletico remain adamant that Alvarez is not for sale despite continued links with Barca. The club have reportedly placed a £130 million valuation on the Argentina international in an effort to deter potential suitors. The Madrid side believe the rumours surrounding Alvarez are linked to attempts to lower his market value or increase pressure on the player.
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A tense summer battle awaits
The Spanish football summer transfer window opens on July 1, and Atletico have made their position on Alvarez clear. The club are determined to keep hold of the striker and appear willing to respond publicly to any future speculation. Barcelona have not commented on Atletico's allegations. However, the latest exchange has intensified tensions between the clubs and could set the tone for a heated summer in the transfer market.