Atletico Madrid in talks to sign PSG star in surprise transfer as price tag set

Atletico are looking to strengthen their midfield options this summer and have made Kang-in one of their priority targets, as per ESPN. The PSG midfielder is currently representing South Korea at the 2026 World Cup but is reportedly open to returning to Spanish football.

Simeone is said to be a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old's versatility and technical quality. Atletico believe Kang-in could provide additional creativity in midfield after an inconsistent campaign in that area last season. PSG are willing to consider offers for the South Korean if interested clubs meet their asking price. The French champions have reportedly set Lee's valuation at €35m.