AFP
Atletico Madrid exploring Julian Alvarez-Viktor Gyokeres swap deal with Arsenal as they rule out selling Argentine striker to Barcelona
Spanish giants block transfer
The hierarchy at the Metropolitano Stadium have completely altered their strategy regarding the disgruntled Argentina international. Following intense speculation linking the forward with a domestic switch to Catalonia, decision-makers have firmly closed that avenue - per COPE. Atletico officials are refusing to negotiate with rivals Barcelona, turning their focus toward London as they look to structure a complex exchange package that satisfies their sporting demands before the summer market closes.
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Resolute stance over value
Reports from Spain suggest the club are completely prepared to adopt an uncompromising approach with the player if their steep valuation is not met by foreign suitors.
According to journalist Manolo Lama, the Rojiblancos have ruled out selling the Argentine forward to Barca as a "matter of honoUr". The club's stance remains entirely uncompromising, with the hierarchy indicating that "they are prepared to keep Julian Alvarez at the club, even if he doesn't play".
Sensational swap deal engineered
The proposed operation would see the Argentine attacker head to the Emirates Stadium in exchange for a substantial cash sum, with Swedish marksman Gyokeres going in the opposite direction to the Metropolitano. This high-profile arrangement would demand a financial settlement alongside the player exchange, with cash adjustments expected to sit around €60m.
Atletico believe securing the Swede provides an ideal solution, allowing the sporting department to bring in a "pure, out-and-out centre-forward".
- AFP
Squad restructuring plans loom
Landing a traditional No.9 would trigger an immediate domino effect within the Spanish club's current offensive line ahead of the new campaign. Securing Gyokeres would allow the recruitment team to actively listen to offers for Alexander Sorloth, who occupies a nearly identical tactical role. This would then permit Diego Simeone to aggressively hunt for a mobile secondary striker.