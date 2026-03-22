Atalanta failed to build on their lead and struggled right until the end, but secured three crucial points by beating Hellas thanks to Zappacosta’s first-half goal.
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Atalanta v Hellas Verona: CM’s player ratings: Zappacosta proves decisive, De Roon makes Nerazzurri history
ATALANTA
Carnesecchi 6.5: kept the ball out on two occasions, diving to save shots from Bowie first and then Orban
Scalvini 6.5: held back the yellow team’s advance without committing a foul
Djimsiti 6.5: directed his teammates and gave his all until the very end
Kolasinac 6.5: made several sacrifices to keep the danger at bay, particularly in the second half
(Hien 5.5 31’ 2nd half: came on and picked up a yellow card
Zappacosta 7.5: his left-footed magic from the edge of the box proved decisive; excellent performance dealing with crosses and making runs
De Roon 7: the captain was hailed as he rightfully went down in history for reaching the all-time appearance record, 436, in an Atalanta shirt, overtaking Bellini who remains on 435.
(Samardzic n/a 43’ 2nd half)
Ederson 7: a playmaker who had been sorely missed; he has plenty of good ideas and puts them into practice
(Pasalic 6 18’ st: helps bring freshness when energy is running low)
Bernasconi 6: overlaps with Zalewski but has less space than the Pole
De Ketelaere 6: not very incisive, few flashes of inspiration, less brilliant
(Musah 6, 31’ 2nd half: a substitute who will be a help over the next two months
Zalewski 6.5: provided Krstovic with valuable passes, especially in the first half
(Raspadori 6 19’ st: ready to join Scamacca in the Italy squad
Krstovic 7: the only thing missing was a goal, which he squandered in front of goal in the second half. A shame
Manager: Palladino 6.5: a win was needed, even a scrappy one, to keep pace with the big clubs in the race for Europe, and he secured it with the right substitutions
HELLAS VERONA
Montipò 6: the Hellas goalkeeper could do nothing about Zappacosta’s diagonal shot, but then held his ground
Nelsson 5.5: gets to grips with the game with some solid early defending, but his energy doesn’t last long
Edmundsson 5.5: picks up a yellow card straight away, making his performance an uphill struggle
Valentini 5: Frantic play and nerves eventually get the better of him
Belghali 6.5: consistently provides good ideas and believes in the draw right until the end
Akpa Akpro 6.5: valuable for his ideas, he’s a tough nut to crack for the Nerazzurri and does well in one-on-one situations
(Bernede unrated 40’ 2nd half)
Gagliardini 5.5: Booed by the home crowd, he struggles to defend without fouling; both de Roon and Ederson manage to shut him down
(Al-Musrati 6 21’ st: made a good impact after coming on, nearly scored the equaliser)
Harroui 6: did his bit, a physical and self-sacrificing performance; gave his all and came off when he had nothing left.
(Suslov 6 21’ st): made his presence felt on a few occasions, but was too far from the box
Frese 5: starts badly and finishes worse; lacks grit and quality on this afternoon in Bergamo
(Oyegoke 6 1’ st): more convincing than his teammate, but it wasn’t enough
Bowie 5: misses in front of goal when he shouldn’t have, then Carnesecchi reads the trajectory
(Sarr 6, 33’ st): gives it a go
Orban 6: believed in a draw right to the end and forced Carnesecchi into a save worth a goal, but could have made more of the counter-attacks that are his bread and butter.
Manager: Sammarco 5.5: Sarr and El-Musrati’s contributions were needed earlier; more points in the battle for survival were lost, even if the team hasn’t sunk.