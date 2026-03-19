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Atalanta’s elimination from the Champions League has led to changes to the Serie A matchday 31 schedule: the rescheduled matches

There have been changes to the Serie A Easter fixtures, with Como and Udinese also affected

Atalanta officially bowed out of the Champions League last night. La Dea, the only Italian side in the round of 16, were knocked out after suffering a heavy 10-2 defeat to Bayern Munich. Palladino’s side now turn their attention back to the league, with Atalanta still needing to secure qualification for next season’s Europa League on the pitch, whilst also remaining in contention for a place in the Coppa Italia final.


The Serie A League, as previously announced when the fixtures for the upcoming league rounds were drawn up, had provided for two possible scenarios depending on whether or not Atalanta qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals.

  • WHAT'S CHANGING ON MATCHDAY 31

    As Calcio e Finanza explains, "The Lecce v Atalanta match will be played on Monday 6 April 2026 at 3.00 pm (instead of Saturday 4 April at 3.00 pm), and the Udinese v Como match will be brought forward to 12.30 pm on the same day (instead of being played at 3.00 pm on 6 April)." 

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