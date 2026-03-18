Raffaele Palladino, Atalanta’s manager, spoke to Amazon Prime Video about the Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Bayern Munich: “It’s great to be here. We’re proud to be here, in the Champions League round of 16, representing Italy. We’re up against a powerhouse; I think they’re the strongest side in Europe. It’s a chance to grow; we’ll give our all for the fans who cheered us on in the first leg, even after the 6-1 defeat. We fought back against Inter; my lads never give up.”
Getty Images Sport
Translated by
Atalanta, Palladino: "We're proud to represent Italy in the Champions League; we're up against the strongest team in Europe"
WHAT TO BRING TO BERGAMO
"An experience like this shapes us; playing against these teams raises our game. We want to keep improving; the Champions League is brilliant. We’ll also try to stay in the running in the league right until the end. Our aim is to give it our all; we’ve also got the Coppa Italia."
ATTITUDE
"We knew we were up against a very strong side. Even though our chances of progressing were slim, we wanted to give it our best shot at home. Our game plan backfired in the first half. Then we dropped deeper, but it still didn’t go our way. You can’t face them on their day; today we’ll adopt a different game plan. We’ll try to catch them off guard with our pace."
Advertisement