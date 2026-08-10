Divulgação / Real Madrid
Aston Villa plot ambitious loan move for Real Madrid star Endrick
Midlands club target forward
According to talkSPORT, Villa are considering a loan move for Endrick from Madrid before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, registering eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances. Alongside Villa, Serie A outfit Roma are also reportedly interested in signing the Brazil international for the upcoming campaign.
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Manager seeks frontline depth
Endrick's potential arrival would bolster Emery's options in attack ahead of the Villans' return to the Champions League this season. Although Ollie Watkins remains the primary focal point up front after scoring 21 goals last term, the presence of Tammy Abraham and emerging talent Brian Madjo is still seen as requiring further reinforcement. Endrick's international pedigree with Brazil on the world stage makes him an ideal candidate to elevate Villa's attacking quality across domestic and European competitions.
Summer rebuild continues apace
The pursuit of Endrick forms part of Villa's dynamic transfer strategy following the departure of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea in a British-record £117m deal. The club hierarchy have acted swiftly to reinforce the squad, completing a club-record move for Johan Manzambi alongside the additions of Joao Gomes from Wolves, Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho on loan, and Modou Keba Cisse. Beyond their interest in Endrick, Villa are also close to finalising a £17m deal for Atletico Madrid left-back Matteo Ruggeri to complete their defensive setup.
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European fixture tests squad
Villa will test their readiness against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday following their Europa League triumph last season. The crucial European clash provides a stern benchmark before they launch their Premier League campaign and enter the Champions League league phase. The club management will continue working on remaining targets before the transfer window closes to ensure Emery maintains sufficient squad depth.
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