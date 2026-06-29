Getty Images Sport
Aston Villa demand British record transfer fee for Arsenal and Chelsea target Morgan Rogers
A new British record valuation
According to the Telegraph, Villa have informed suitors that Rogers will not be allowed to leave Villa Park for anything less than £130 million. The 23-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with England at the World Cup, has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football following a stellar campaign.
The valuation placed on Rogers by Villa leadership would surpass the current British record of £125m, which Liverpool paid to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer.
Market inflation and sell-on clauses
A significant factor in the lofty asking price is the recent transfer of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for £116m. Villa do not want to sell Rogers and believes he is worth more than his England teammate, pointing to Rogers' 18 caps for his country – six more than Anderson – and his consistent performances on the continental stage as justification for the fee.
Furthermore, Villa’s valuation is also affected by Middlesbrough's 20 per cent sell-on clause since his £15m sale in 2024. To ensure they receive a substantial net profit, the club has adjusted their demands accordingly, leaving Arsenal and Chelsea to decide if they are willing to meet such a steep price point.
Arteta targets Rogers
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to freshen up his midfield options following another successful domestic campaign, and the 23-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners, with Arteta eager to bolster his options as the club look to defend their Premier League crown and respond to the recent Champions League final heartbreak.
Andrea Berta has been tasked with managing the club's recruitment strategy, and he now knows exactly what it will take to bring the England international to Emirates Stadium. With Rogers contracted to Villa until June 2031, the Midlands club is under no pressure to sell their prized asset, forcing Arsenal to consider whether they need to offload big-name stars to fund such an ambitious swoop.
- Getty Images Sport
Could Martinelli play a role in Rogers' move to the Gunners?
Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to bolster his options in wide areas, regardless of whether Rogers stays or goes. The Spaniard has long admired Gabriel Martinelli, having worked with the Brazilian during his time at the Emirates, and is aware that Arsenal may be willing to listen to offers. However, Martinelli’s substantial wages could prove a stumbling block for a club already walking a financial tightrope.
The Villa boss is prioritising players who can provide an immediate upgrade to his starting XI as they prepare for the UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG.